Court decision complicates choices -- Mary Subkoviak

Nothing is simple about letting people make their own decisions about patronizing a business that has chosen to reopen.

My husband and I are both at risk because of our age, but he also has a serious underlying health condition. I am very cautious when going out for groceries. I wear a mask and rubber gloves, use disinfectant wipes on door handles and carts, and observe social distancing. Before bringing anything into our home, I disinfect every item. With current restrictions, I feel pretty comfortable believing that most people going to the grocery stores are pretty conscientious.

If entering other businesses is left to the public’s discretion, I will be much more anxious wondering whether the people I’m passing in the aisles at the grocery store had spent the previous night in a crowded bar. I shouldn’t have to live with the possible consequences of others’ choices.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order was unfortunate, to say the least. I hope that most businesses will continue to follow the state’s rules based on the Centers for Disease Control’s sound advice. We must listen to the medical experts -- not the politicians.

Mary Subkoviak, Middleton