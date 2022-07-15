Court could learn from local clerks -- John Finkler

The Wisconsin Supreme Court had a choice that should have been easy: Trust hundreds of municipal clerks all across Wisconsin who did an incredible job with the 2020 election, or once again side with the Republican promoters of the "big lie."

The issue is the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin. The drop boxes were actually a big success in the 2020 election. As municipal clerks often said, the boxes were safe, secure, convenient and accessible.

The drop boxes were not just in Democratic areas such as Madison and Milwaukee. Just to name a few of Republican-leaning municipalities that made drop boxes available: Fond du Lac, Franklin, Kewaunee, Marshfield, New Berlin, Platteville, Waukesha and West Bend.

There were no charges of fraud or misuse. Many of the drop boxes were already used by the municipalities for residents to drop off utility or property tax payments.

Sadly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, by its usual 4-3 vote, has made it more difficult for people to vote.

If only the court majority were half as good of public servants as municipal clerks in Wisconsin.

John Finkler, Middleton