In 2017, a group of retired judges asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to enact recusal rules barring justices from voting on cases involving their campaign donors.

In a 5 to 2 decision, the conservative majority voted down the ban. Justice Rebecca Bradley voted with the conservative majority. Today it seems her opinion on the ban has changed. She now wants Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself from hearing any cases that involved any of her doners.

What hypocrisy on the part of Bradley.

The conservatives in Wisconsin should just drop this idea because the voters knew what Justice Protasiewicz and her conservative opponent, former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, stood for. The people of Wisconsin are tired of the Wisconsin Supreme Court being a rubber stamp for the Republicans and their major donors.

A good example of being a rubber stamp for the Republicans is the gerrymandering that the conservative state Supreme Court accepted. The current legislative maps seem like they violate the part of our state's constitution requiring legislative districts “to consist of contiguous territory.”

Richard M. Beal, Madison