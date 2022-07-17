Court conflicts with will of people -- John Carey

It is sad that our undemocratic U.S. Supreme Court is dragging us back to the days of septic abortion wards.

Five of the justices on the Supreme Court were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote in the presidential election. John Roberts and Samuel Alito were appointed by George W. Bush, who lost to the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000. Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were placed on the court by Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

These justices do not reflect the will of the people. In the United States, about 61% support abortion access, and in Wisconsin around 58% support abortion access. Four of the five justices who ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade would never have a spot on the bench if we truly had a democratic electoral system, where the winner is the person who gains the most votes.

In the 2020 election, Trump, who lost both the popular vote and Electoral College, sought to still overturn the election. It is time to change the undemocratic nature of our political system and replace it with a system that truly reflects the will of the people.

John Carey, Madison