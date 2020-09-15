Courageous vets sacrifice for nation -- Ron Boehnen

President Donald Trump’s contempt toward veterans is an act of betrayal toward all Americans.
President Trump denigrates us veterans as losers and suckers. Abhorrently, President Trump and many senators in the majority in Congress continue to ignore the intelligence reports that bounties were paid for the assassination of active duty American soldiers. The gross dereliction of duty by this administration to protect America is unfathomable. We have even seen foreign adversaries allowed to corrupt our elections.
As a veteran now in my senior years, I'm reflecting on what American soldiers experience serving our country in war zones and/or stationed elsewhere protecting America from foreign entities who want nothing more than to destroy America.
I wish President Trump, and those shameful U.S. senators who enable this sick anarchy to continue, would have been there alongside all veterans over the past 244 years. Then they could experience what real courage and sacrifice for the safety of all Americans in about.
Ron Boehnen, Blue Mounds
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!