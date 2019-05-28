As the former president of the Madison City Council, it was my privilege to serve with former Ald. David Ahrens. I don’t think there is any doubt that Ald. Ahrens was one of the hardest working member of the council.
His work ethic was not only evident in the level of his attention to constituents’ problems, such as the need for street repair or public safety -- it was also evident in his preparation for each council meeting. Far more than many, Ald. Ahrens asked questions of staff, demanded well thought-out answers, and often provided additional information.
While this approach may have angered others including the then-mayor, it provided the City Council with a more complete understanding of the issue before us. Perhaps most important, though, was the description by then-council president and Ald. Mike Verveer of Ahrens as “the conscience of the council.”
Ald. Ahrens’ retirement from the council was a loss to that body. It would be fortunate for the Dane County Board and the residents of our county to elect him to the County Board on June 4.
Ald. Samba Baldeh, District 17, Madison