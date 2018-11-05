The Dane County Board recently approved Resolution 294, requesting that Congress enact a revenue-neutral fee on carbon in fossil fuels. The board approved the resolution by a unanimous voice vote.
The carbon fee would be revenue-neutral by "returning to Americans on an equal basis all of the revenues gained from the fee." The board directed a copy of the resolution to be provided to U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth.
The purpose of a carbon fee is to encourage clean energy and strengthen the long-term performance of our economy. Our current economic engine is not sustainable in the face of extreme weather, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and species extinction. The carbon fee will help the economy to better adapt to the natural world in which it is embedded.
The United States has a key impact on global climate change. The County Board recognized this global role by stating a U.S. carbon fee could "encourage similar actions by other nations trading with the United States, by suitable carbon-content-based fees for imports, and rebates for exports, to nations that have not taken such actions."
I thank the Dane County Board for its approval of Resolution 294.
Bruce Beck, Madison