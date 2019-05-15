The multimillion-dollar renovation proposal for the Dane County Jail to improve safety and provide alternatives to incarceration for the mentally ill is a good plan. But reducing the number of beds by 10% appears to be a political ploy to get the anti-police lobby to support the project.

Meanwhile, a growing number of bad parents refuse to accept responsibility for the disrespectful and criminal behavior of their kids, most likely because these behaviors reflect those of the parents.

Build tower behind the Dane County Jail OUR VIEW: Dane County Board should OK $148M plan for consolidated, modern facility

It's also clear that a failed discipline policy in Madison schools is contributing to developing a disrespectful and abusive class of young people who will be unemployable and most likely head directly to jail in the near future.

It should be obvious that more, not fewer, beds will soon be needed in the new jail.

Jerry Darda, Madison