County shouldn't be raising taxes -- Dick Greffin

Once again, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing another increase in the county spending budget.

For 2022, Parisi wants about $50 million more than the 2021 budget of $696 million. That will bring the proposed county spending to about $747 million. Despite the hardships caused by the pandemic, the proposed budget will mean a $64 increase in the average property tax if approved by the full Dane County Board.

Parisi says the increase is necessary to finance his proposed spending on new county projects. Hopefully, the County Board members will show more fiscal responsibility and reduce the financial impact on home and business owners, many who have suffered financially due to the pandemic.

A real welcome gesture to county taxpayers would be a decrease in taxes or at least hold spending to the 2021 level and delay costly new projects until the pandemic problem ends.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee