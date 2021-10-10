 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County shouldn't be raising taxes -- Dick Greffin
0 comments

County shouldn't be raising taxes -- Dick Greffin

  • 0

Once again, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing another increase in the county spending budget.

For 2022, Parisi wants about $50 million more than the 2021 budget of $696 million. That will bring the proposed county spending to about $747 million. Despite the hardships caused by the pandemic, the proposed budget will mean a $64 increase in the average property tax if approved by the full Dane County Board.

Parisi says the increase is necessary to finance his proposed spending on new county projects. Hopefully, the County Board members will show more fiscal responsibility and reduce the financial impact on home and business owners, many who have suffered financially due to the pandemic.

A real welcome gesture to county taxpayers would be a decrease in taxes or at least hold spending to the 2021 level and delay costly new projects until the pandemic problem ends.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics