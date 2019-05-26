Dane County is planning to purchase 160 acres of farmland adjacent to the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and restore it to natural prairie, which will also help mitigate flooding.

This is a great idea and will certainly add to the beauty of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. But there's one big problem.

Dane County plans on paying nearly $10 million for the Acker family farm. That is nearly $62,500 per acre. What a gift for the Acker family.

According to University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Profitability, the average price for Wisconsin farmland was $4,025 per acre. In south-central Wisconsin, which includes Dane County, the average was closer to $6,000 per acre in 2017. It seems Dane County is willing to pay 10 times the going rate for this acreage.

Why not offer a really fair price of $10,000 per acre ($1.6 million) and save the county $8.4 million?

Laurie Alioto, Madison