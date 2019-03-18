Someone please get word to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi: If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
Why is Dane County, with an annual combined operating and capital budget in excess of $600 million, so upset with the Vilas Zoo for keeping its own $6 million in cash reserves that the county is willing to hurt anyone who loves this free zoo?
In about a week, 63 zoo staff will lose their jobs, concessions and rides will not open, fundraising efforts and the zoo reputation will be damaged, and our zoo's accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums could be threatened. Why? A county power grab demanding access and control to those cash reserves -- money the zoo raised through endowments and fundraisers.
The county, with 100 times more money in its budget, wants access to that money, too, and is determined to break the zoo to get it. I expect better from my county leadership and hope they learn to embrace all the good this free zoo brings to our community. Stop breaking things that work. Let the zoo keep its own money. The county looks greedy and irresponsible.
Steven Fitzsimmons, Madison