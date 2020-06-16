County should end cap on life events -- Alice Flaherty

I want to thank Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, for her hard work in trying to safeguard the health of those of us living in Dane County.

I am writing to make an appeal on behalf of many of us.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We are weary. We long for some semblance of normalcy. For that reason, I take issue with just one of the current and projected future “orders.” That is the limitation on the number of guests at weddings and funerals to 50 people. Why are they limited to 50 people, no matter the size of the building in which the event takes place?

If businesses and religious organizations can accommodate 50% of their capacity to function, why can’t they hold 50% of their capacity for a wedding or a funeral? These places are already set up for social distancing and could hold a major life event service without compromising safety.

These two events seem to me to be “essential." They are certainly an essential function of religious organizations and of some businesses, such as wedding venues.