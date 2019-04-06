It is my great privilege to have worked with all six of Dane County’s executives, as director of administration from 1974 to 1990 and as zoo director from 2000 to 2011. Each of our county executives shared a common goal: to continually improve county government.
Their collective success is evident in Dane County’s human services, airport, parks, zoo and all of county government. County Executive Joe Parisi continues Dane County’s legacy of success -- committing resources wisely to accomplish initiatives that are both cost-effective and the best direction for Dane County.
I believe County Executive Parisi’s reorganization of the zoo development fund and visitor services will result in a stronger, more sustainable zoo.
The Henry Vilas Zoo will focus on connecting visitors with the wonders of nature and science that will help us address our planet’s environmental challenges.
Jim Hubing, Belgium