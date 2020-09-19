County needs new COVID-19 leadership -- Thomas Willan

It is time for new leadership in Dane County that can lead us through this pandemic.
Everyone appreciates a great county health department that understands health -- this we agree on. But there are other solutions to solve the catastrophic issues associated with COVID-19 besides shutting down everything. All we hear from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is, send the UW students home, close the schools, close your businesses, we're going to fine you, and just keep waiting.
The solution is fairly simple. First, the disease mostly affects the most at-risk population. These people have to be isolated, but not the whole county. Everyone wants to eliminate the virus, but the science suggests that won't happen until the third quarter of 2021 -- maybe.
Policy can't be one size fits all. Threatening businesses with fines doesn't get us one step closer to solving the problem. We can't wait any longer to restart our economy because there will be nothing left.
Contrary to Parisi's spending habits, the people of Dane County need revenue to survive and live. Wake up.
Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove
