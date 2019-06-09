Now that Dane County has taken control of the Vilas Zoo, hopefully it will fix the disgraceful Wingra entrance.
Recently, I watched yellow busloads of young school kids slosh through puddles, mud paths and a potholed parking lot. Muddy paths are passed off as sidewalks. The parking lot looks like a bombing site.
In certain places, the only option for these kids is the street, which have large puddles, so they are walking in the middle of the street. What an ugly eyesore and safety hazard.
Hopefully, Dane County and the city of Madison can get their act together and fix this disgrace.
Gary Spaeni, Madison