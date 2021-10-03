 Skip to main content

County maps are being drawn fairly -- Cynthia Richson
Thank you to the citizens serving on the nonpartisan and independent Dane County Redistricting Commission, and to its staff. They did an excellent job of completing the important work they were charged with via Dane County ordinance.

The commission recently created and forwarded three draft redistricting maps to the County Board for their upcoming consideration. Under Wisconsin law, county governments must create new county board district boundaries every 10 years, immediately after the federal census.

The commission was thoughtful, transparent and fair. It used a deliberative process while welcoming and engaging the public for its input. It applied the stated criteria for evaluating draft maps in an even-handed and logical manner.

The commission chair did an exceptional job of running the meetings and building and maintaining a positive and productive “we’re all in this together for the benefit of the public” meeting environment.

The commission did not have an easy mandate, but they performed it well, on time and under a compressed time frame. This should serve as a model for other commissions going forward.

Thank you for your public service, and for a process and job well done.

Cynthia Richson, Middleton

