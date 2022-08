Once again, nothing was accomplished by folks we have elected to get things done. As time and inflation eat up funds set aside for jail construction, the Dane County Board fiddles while Rome burns.

The County Board supervisors are pathetic and should be ashamed of themselves. Public safety suffers as a result of their inaction.

And by the way, I would support the additional $10 million if it ensured construction of the jail.

Norman Sannes, Madison