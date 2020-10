Counting late votes drags out election -- Judy Hoffman

I am puzzled by the push to allow mail-in ballots to arrive and be counted for varying amounts of time after the Nov. 3 election.

I believe every citizen in this country has the right to vote and to have his vote counted. In fact, I believe an informed vote is a serious obligation of all citizens. I do not, however, believe that extraordinary measures should be employed to allow this to happen.

People have been able to vote by mail for weeks, and now in person as absentee voters. Why then can’t all votes be cast in a manner that would ensure their arrival by Nov. 3? I can think of no reason that any extension should be needed. If people are sincere in their desire to have their voices heard, perhaps they should make that happen now.

Extending the count for any time after Nov. 3 is troublesome because these long delays in reaching a final count on the election will be problematic. This campaign season has been extremely contentious and does not promise to become less so as the election approaches. Let’s get this over with on election night.

Judy Hoffman, Fitchburg