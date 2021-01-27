Council wrong to vote against lights -- Charles M. Friedrichs

Thanks to Madison Alds. Sheri Carter, Zach Henak, Paul Skidmore and Mike Tierney for their commonsense votes to support field lighting at Edgewood High School.
Though the council voted 13-4 against the appeal, it is very comforting to know that at least a few members of the City Council have the courage to use common sense over partisan ridiculousness. It is sadly funny that a progressive council, bent on social justice, can be so prejudiced against a facility wanting only to be treated fairly and the same as other facilities across the city, and to be so ignorant to "NIMBY" selfishness.
For example, do the neighbors and council members voting against Edgewood even realize that a stadium (Camp Randall) with lights is just six blocks down the street, and that the Edgewood property is on a busy street sandwiched between two noisy business districts already?
It defies common sense, like most of the other decisions coming out of that group.
Charles M. Friedrichs, Madison