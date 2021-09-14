Council right to join climate fight -- Bruce Beck

I want to thank the Madison City Council for their Aug. 3 approval of a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to enact the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021.
Madison joins around 20 other Wisconsin local governments (counties, cities and tribes) also endorsing this bill. This legislation will help reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. It puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to households in the form of a monthly "carbon dividend" so everyone can afford the transition.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is focused on carbon emissions from the combustion of coal, petroleum and natural gas -- the source of 74% of total U.S. human-caused greenhouse emissions in 2019.
Based on a Columbia University report in 2019, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will lead to a decrease in America’s carbon emissions of 30 percent in five years relative to a 2005 baseline and will preserve national employment.
I strongly support the City Council’s decision to endorse climate legislation focused on a key problem: heating-trapping emissions from fossil fuel combustion.
Bruce Beck, Madison