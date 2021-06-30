Council is clear and professional -- Kathleen Fullin

The June 20 letter to the editor "Buzzwords make meetings incoherent" complained that city of Madison meetings have “devolved into incoherent jabberwocky.”

At the City Council meeting on June 15, I was particularly impressed by the efforts made to ensure that the council members and public had a complete understanding of a complicated amendment before a vote.

The amendment had been submitted too late to be included with the agenda. Ald. Grant Foster asked for clarification before the vote, demonstrating his commitment to serious consideration of the issue.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who chairs City Council meetings with calm objectivity and a mastery of zoom technology, queried council members and city staff about the wording.

Just before the council voted, the mayor realized that council staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl wanted to correct a misunderstanding about the intent of the amendment. The mayor recognized Karen, who shared the exact language and explained the import and intent.