Costs aren't issue for body camera foes -- Margaret Benbow

The Madison City Council has finally approved a pilot program to implement long-needed body-worn cameras for our police. Of the City Council members who voted against it, several claim to be worried about the cost. This is interesting.

Most of these naysayers formerly had little interest in the state of the city budget. But now they're obsessed with the rather reasonable cost of body-worn cameras. These opponents will probably do their best to sabotage the pilot program.

Meanwhile, we're surrounded by hundreds of cities, large and small, most poorer than ours and with less sophisticated resources, whose police departments have had this necessary equipment for years. Body-worn cameras could have given us the factual reality of Tony Robinson's death, and of other cases that have troubled the city for years and will in the future.

When a City Council member votes against a resource that will add transparency and justice to police interactions with the public, ask yourself why. Who are they protecting? Criminals? Bad cops? Whose misdeeds do they want to hide from view?

It's fair to say an agenda is operating, and it's not about the cost.

Margaret Benbow, Madison