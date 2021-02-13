Cost of wolf hunt outweigh benefits -- David Redwine

My extended hunting family only kills those things we intend to eat -- usually deer, fish or fowl. We also swat mosquitoes in self defense, though we don’t eat them.
As a hunter and human being, the undeniable thrill of a successful harvest quickly gives way to introspection. I feel I must acknowledge and appreciate that animal’s sacrifice. And, yes, I have regrets, too. For me, hunting has personal benefits and costs that I continually weigh against one another.
Rather than argue about whether Wisconsin should have a wolf hunt, I challenge each would-be wolf hunter to consider their own motivations for wanting to kill a wolf. If you do this and are honest with yourself, perhaps you’ll come to the conclusion that the personal costs outweigh the benefits.
David Redwine, Brooklyn