In the Sept. 30 story about the World Dairy Expo, economist Dan Basse said the dairy industry needed to better promote the benefits of its products at the grocery stores.
Another way to bolster the dairy industry is to create new uses for milk. Cosmetics, for example, can be made from milk -- imagine Cleopatra making her emoluments from chemicals created in ancients laboratories. Never.
When Morning Star Dairy, formerly located at Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road in Madison, was about to close, I informed the mayor, unions and anyone else involved of the possibility of using that site to produce cosmetics. No one thought it was a good idea.
Now the panacea for the flagging dairy industry is better marketing of the same product.
Oh, Queen of the Nile, are you out of your bath yet?
Diane Michalski Turner, Madison