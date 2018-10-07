In the Sept. 30 story about the World Dairy Expo, economist Dan Basse said the dairy industry needed to better promote the benefits of its products at the grocery stores.

Struggling dairy industry can learn from how the World Dairy Expo makes it looks so good

Another way to bolster the dairy industry is to create new uses for milk. Cosmetics, for example, can be made from milk -- imagine Cleopatra making her emoluments from chemicals created in ancients laboratories. Never.

When Morning Star Dairy, formerly located at Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road in Madison, was about to close, I informed the mayor, unions and anyone else involved of the possibility of using that site to produce cosmetics. No one thought it was a good idea.

Now the panacea for the flagging dairy industry is better marketing of the same product.

Oh, Queen of the Nile, are you out of your bath yet?

Diane Michalski Turner, Madison 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

View comments