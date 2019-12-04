Thank you, Sharon Corrigan, for your leadership in Dane County for the past 10 years of historically challenging times.
Along with County Executive Joe Parisi, and with a steady hand, she has been essential in maintaining our county government's capacity to deal with state and federal budget cuts, historic flooding, diversity and equity challenges, as well as human services, environmental and law enforcement needs.
Dane County has been uniquely fortunate to have had two outstanding pioneering women serve as County Board chair. I had the honor of serving with both Sharon and Mary Louise Symon. Though different in style and reflecting somewhat different eras, their abilities to unite the large, diverse County Board into a cohesive unit was extraordinary.
They both exemplified similar qualities of leadership, including vision, compassion, transparency, organization, inclusion, equity and humility. We need to thank them both because their leadership has helped equip Dane County government to handle the complex issues of today, and their legacy will serve us well in the future.
Bill Lunney, Sun Prairie, former chair, Dane County Parks Commission (30 years), former County Board supervisor (six terms), current president of Foundation for Dane County Parks.