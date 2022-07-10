Corporate greed didn't spur inflation -- Wayne Shockley

Many on the left are making the claim that current inflation is the result of corporate greed. That can be disproved scientifically.

Consider an experiment where several factors might cause a certain result. If a causal factor does not change, but the result does, a scientist has to conclude that factor did not cause the change in the result.

Let us apply that reasoning to inflation. We know that corporate greed has existed as long as there have been corporations. It existed in the years before the pandemic with little inflation. Since that has not changed while inflation has greatly increased, we have to rationally conclude that corporate greed, however much we may dislike it, is not the cause of inflation.

Certainly, many corporations are benefiting from the inflation, but that doesn’t mean they caused it.

On the other hand, market economics predicts that if the economy has serious limitations of the supply of goods and services, as we have seen in empty store shelves and hiring signs everywhere -- and then we add nearly $2 trillion in stimulus, which drives up demand as President Biden did -- we will have inflation.

And we do.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn