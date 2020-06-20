Coronavirus isn't a partisan issue -- Susan Udelhofen

We cannot perpetuate the notion that the novel coronavirus is somehow a partisan issue. COVID-19 is a serious and potentially deadly illness that doesn’t care if one is a Democratic, Republican or independent.

The health experts (who are the most reliable sources of health information) have repeatedly pointed out the risks of attending any large group gathering whether it is a Black Lives Matter demonstration or a rally for President Donald Trump. Large group assemblies pose significant risks to not only the one attending the event but the risk of spreading the virus to others not in attendance.

The bottom line is that we live in a democracy that gives us the constitutional right to assemble regardless of the cause we are supporting. If you choose to participate in any type of gathering, it is up to you to make an informed and responsible decision about if and how you will participate. Then decide if the reward is worth the risk to you and those you care about.

With our deeply divided and troubled country, we must try harder to keep the coronavirus out of the political arena. We have enough that divides us.

Susan Udelhofen, Verona