Coronavirus is running its course -- Joan Ellis Beglinger

It’s clear the pandemic is nearly over. It has run its course, as all viruses do.
Now, less than 1.5% of the state’s cases are active, and about 98% of those who got the virus have recovered. Only 1% have died, and only about 5% of those who got the virus were ever hospitalized. Less than 300 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.
It was a new virus, requiring assumptions and guesswork. I believe hindsight will confirm many disproportional decisions were more harmful than helpful. Medical professionals approach their work with the goal of saving as many lives as possible. It’s up to the rest of us to determine what gain for what price.
Some things are well understood at this juncture, including that the vast majority of us will survive COVID-19 quite well and the most vulnerable can be identified and protected.
The path forward must now be our primary focus. We see that political leaders are reluctant to return to normalcy, and too many medical professionals have become politically complicit. Their motives can only be speculated: fear of being wrong, enjoying power, fostering dependence, living in a bubble.
It’s time for we the people to cast off our masks, open for business and get back to living.