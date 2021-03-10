Coronavirus hasn't run its course yet -- Lesli Wright-Bobholz

I saw a little red when I read Sunday's letter to the editor "Coronavirus is running its course." The coronavirus has not run its course.

The UK variant is now 20% of new cases and steadily increasing. National Geographic had an excellent article suggesting COVID-19 will likely remain with us forever, hopefully transitioning into a mild viral illness.

Opinions vary on how long a person has immunity after a COVID-19 infection. Many people on social media say they will not get the vaccine, which makes herd immunity difficult to obtain. Politics were also mentioned. I wonder if the letter to the editor placed more emphasis on politics due to an objection to change in national leadership. A new approach is appropriate and expected in a democracy.

As a registered nurse at UW Hospital, I worked with many skilled doctors. There was no political complicity to keep people under the medical establishment’s control. If people would live more healthy lives (myself included), illness and disease would be less prevalent.