Coronavirus adding to kidney disease -- Mary Baliker

I was dismayed recently to read “Dane County has largest 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases since pandemic began.” As a kidney transplant recipient, I’m concerned that as cases continue to climb in our region, I have an increased chance of developing life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
Coronavirus is adding to the ranks of the 37 million Americans adults affected by kidney disease, as some COVID-19-survivors develop acute kidney injury, which could cause permanent kidney damage.
Despite research showing early detection and intervention can slow or stop the progression of kidney disease, the federal government spends far less than is needed on kidney health initiatives. At the same time, Medicare spends more than $120 billion annually on patients with kidney failure, which is close to a quarter of its budget, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Taxpayers would be better served if the federal government allocated funding to awareness, prevention, research and early intervention so patients would not advance to kidney failure when they require dialysis or a transplant to survive.
I’m calling on our federal lawmakers to prioritize funding to address kidney health in the coming fiscal year. In the wake of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever for kidney patients, their families and the professionals who care for them.
Mary Baliker, Middleton
