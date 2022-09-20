 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cornered Putin may be more dangerous -- Mike Badger

The recent success of Ukraine's counter attack to recapture parts of its country from Russian aggression is welcome news for those who support democracy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being pushed into a corner. Even some Russians are criticizing Putin, which is very unusual. I believe we are at a critical juncture in the war. If Putin thinks he may lose power, he will lash out. He knows that Russians are patriotic and used to suffering. He also knows that Americans are not accustomed to suffering on a large scale. Nuclear war may be the solution to his dilemma.

While that is unlikely, we should prepare ourselves for that possibility.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

