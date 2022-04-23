Corn-based ethanol isn't long-term fix -- Jed Downs

The decision to increase the percent of ethanol in gasoline is shortsighted.

The Russian war in Ukraine prevents farming there and leads to an embargo of Russian crops. Droughts in Africa, Central America and in the western United States decrease food production further.

Climate pattern changes suggest these are long-term regional changes in food production. The amount of corn needed to produce the ethanol needed to fill a larger SUV or pickup can feed a person for a year. Increased demand for grain incentivizes destruction of forests for marginal crop production in South America and elsewhere.

The United State uses millions of acres of farmland to grow energy with questionable energy gains. Production of corn-based ethanol is a boon for farmers, and subsidizing corn prices is politically essential for farm state support. But that doesn’t make it wise policy. The savings at the gas pump will be offset by increased prices at the grocery store.

Ecosystems that should be kept as forest or wetland for the resilience of the planet are being destroyed for agriculture. Scenes of famine in the upcoming year will be a consequence of war but compounded by the demand for less expensive fuel.

Jed Downs, Cross Plains