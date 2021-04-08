Cops should keep peace not enforce -- Susan Fiore

I am more than thrilled to learn that our incoming Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett refers to himself as "a peace officer."
About 1980, politicians and the media began referring to our officers of the peace as "law enforcement." The more militaristic "law enforcement" we've had, the less peaceful our society has become -- it's a vicious circle. We have many fine, wonderful police officers. Nevertheless, the profession does attract personalities who like having absolute authority, power and control over others. We have seen too much of what that leads to.
The role of our police is to keep the peace, not to escalate anger and violence. Welcome, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, and also new Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
Susan Fiore, Verona