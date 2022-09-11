 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cops saved life of man with knife -- Bob Kasieta

Congratulations to the Sun Prairie Police Department for recently using pepper spray, bean bags and negotiation to apprehend a man with a knife. This is what good policing looks like.

Our community should applaud these fine law enforcement officers and the chief responsible for their training. The law would have condoned deadly force against a man wielding a knife. But killing him would have left the suspect dead, his family and friends grieving, the community traumatized and the officers forever wounded by the knowledge that they took a life.

As a civil rights attorney, I have counseled too many families whose loved ones were killed by overzealous officers who used deadly force out of fear, sometimes in violation of common sense but not in violation of the law. The sad fact is that there is often no legal recourse for those families because discretionary immunity protects officers, even errant officers. So we should all sincerely celebrate heroes on police forces who get it right, ones who realize that their oath compels them to save lives whenever they can, including the lives of suspects.

To the chief and the officers involved, a grateful community thanks you.

Bob Kasieta, Verona

