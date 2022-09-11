Cops saved life of man with knife -- Bob Kasieta

Our community should applaud these fine law enforcement officers and the chief responsible for their training. The law would have condoned deadly force against a man wielding a knife. But killing him would have left the suspect dead, his family and friends grieving, the community traumatized and the officers forever wounded by the knowledge that they took a life.

As a civil rights attorney, I have counseled too many families whose loved ones were killed by overzealous officers who used deadly force out of fear, sometimes in violation of common sense but not in violation of the law. The sad fact is that there is often no legal recourse for those families because discretionary immunity protects officers, even errant officers. So we should all sincerely celebrate heroes on police forces who get it right, ones who realize that their oath compels them to save lives whenever they can, including the lives of suspects.