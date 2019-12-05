While reading the Dec. 4 article "Officer stabbed, student shot" about the Oshkosh West incident, I was saddened to read several paragraphs tacked onto the end that debated the pros and cons of school resource officers.
The incidents in Waukesha and Oshkosh still feel like open wounds today. I do believe we need to talk about the attitudes and powers of school resource officers and our police departments. But I ask that it not be in the same breath as we grieve for a time when we could send our kids to school without the fear of them being shot.
Racial discrimination is real, and the debate about school resource officers is important. But I also feel it is OK to pause and ache with these schools that are changed forever and give thanks that no one was killed.
Deb Lawrence, Madison