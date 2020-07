Cops don't arrest students randomly -- Leo Hull

The July 18 letter to the editor "Removing SROs is only the first step" stated that "students cannot learn under threat of constant arrest" as if school police officers randomly arrested students for no reason. I don't believe this to be true.

A student need not fear being arrested, as long as he or she acts in an orderly manner, obeys the rules and avoids disruptive behavior. It would be more accurate to say that students cannot learn in an atmosphere of disruption and chaos caused by students who are bored and misbehave just for some excitement.

The more we allow the disruptive student to interfere with the learning process, the more discouraged the teachers and other students become. The result is more students choosing charter schools and teachers leaving the profession.

Leo Hull, Mount Horeb