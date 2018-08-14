The decision by Outreach to disinvite police officers from marching in Madison's Pride Parade is a textbook example of the arrogance, hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy of those who proclaim their devotion to "inclusivity" while banning anyone they deem unworthy. (I wonder whether they would allow a group called "Gays for Trump" to join the festivities? Something tells me no.)
I'm old enough to remember when a police officer could be fired on the spot if it were discovered he was gay. The claim by Outreach that police participation would make some in the gay community feel "unsafe" is beyond ludicrous. Presumably the officers who choose to march in the parade are either gay or gay-friendly. How exactly are they a threat?
It was noted that armed, uniformed police officers are to be stationed along the parade route for security and crowd control. Why not remove them as well and see how safe the whiners of Outreach feel then?
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison