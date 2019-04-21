The newly elected Madison School Board would fail to heed the input of the Madison school teachers and the school nurses at their peril.
I have been told on repeated occasions about the difficult and at times dangerous behavior confronting our school teachers and nurses on a daily basis, sometimes from students as young as seven.
Violent behavior, vulgar and disrespectful language, and sometimes physical assaults against teachers, are a frequent occurrence. Without the school safety officers, these professionals would be left without meaningful backup.
I would suggest an experiment. Give selected teachers with difficult assignments the option of wearing a body cam for a period of time. When the board members view some of this video, opinions will be changed, trust me.
Daniel Goilden, Madison