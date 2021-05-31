 Skip to main content
Cop cameras will undermine anti-cop rhetoric -- Al Rickey
It is difficult to listen to the labored objections to the implementation of body-worn police cameras in Madison. The points are tedious and misrepresent reality. The City Council appointed a committee that ultimately recommended a trial effort deploying cameras with an implausible list of conditions.

Following that recommendation, a Chicken Little sky-is-falling response erupted from the far left. Many potential pitfalls were cited. The naysayers claimed the devices would result in bias, provide only an officer's perspective and were technically problematic.

The fallacy in those criticisms is some incoherent belief that the criminal justice system in Dane County cannot consider those things if they ever occur. It assumes that Dane County prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges are not astute and intelligent enough to make sound legal decisions. Keith Findley, the chair of the feasibility committee and former defense attorney, recently said that Madison is an "outlier" in its refusal to outfit officers with the devices.

Some people might take elitist pride in that label, but it leaves the average person to ask nagging questions. Could it be that opponents of cameras fear that video will capture the sometimes errant and abhorrent behaviors citizens, which will be available to the public? Do they hide behind weak philosophical arguments and private worry that the videos will erode their anti-police rhetoric?

Of course they do, but they'll never admit it.

Al Rickey, Madison

