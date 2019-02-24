Regarding the Feb. 4 letter to the editor "Socialism and capitalism are related," this idea will not work.
Our mixed economy of capitalism has some ideas borrowed from socialism to smooth the rough edges. While this has prevented capitalism from collapsing, it will ultimately collapse anyway. Capitalism and socialism are too philosophically different to be completely integrated. It would be a Frankenstein economy.
Turbo capitalism, crony capitalism and surveillance capitalism are undermining democracies around the world.
The Scandinavian countries have shown that socialism can work if the people want it. Our CIA undermined many socialist governments in Latin America to prove that socialism won't work. That's a tragic farce.
But while socialism can work, an even better alternative to capitalism is cooperativism, which has been practiced on an industrial scale in northeastern Spain for many years. It has the advantage of being less susceptible to corruption than socialism or capitalism. It also avoids redistribution of income by distributing it equitably in the first place.
But it has a hard time getting a foothold because it offers no opportunity for greed. That's such a shame.
John Morgan, Madison