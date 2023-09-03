In the midst of this Donald Trump debacle enshrouding the nation, we must confront one thing.

We know that the former president will always deny that he ever did or said anything that was wrong or illegal. But this proves nothing except that Trump is a bold-faced liar. So we must confront the issue of whether or not facts matter. If facts do matter, we have a vitally real problem to confront.

And this is exactly the question that the pending Trump trials raise. Was the last presidential election a fair and honest one, or was it stolen illegally by President Joe Biden? The very heart and soul of the United States is now on trial. Deep down we all have a feeling that this is true. What this means is that the conviction of Trump will carry with it a commitment to the acknowledgment that facts really do matter and all Americans may hold their heads high and be proud of this.

So before you decide on this question, give some reflection to what I am confronting you with.

Jac Bulk, La Crosse