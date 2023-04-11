Recently, the Republican-controlled Assembly took the latest step in its “we hate kids" campaign by overturning the ban the governor placed on "conversion therapy" in Wisconsin.

In case you hadn’t heard of it, conversion therapy is where parents who don’t like their gay son or daughter send them to a place where they’re “treated” by quack therapists or religious zealots who attempt to reprogram them into being straight. Gov. Tony Evers banned the practice because it has no medical or psychological basis and just ends up damaging the children one way or another. Some children end up committing self-harm or suicide, while other end up living on the street.

The Republican Assembly was careful to put it out through the press that it wasn't condoning this practice, just making sure it wasn’t banned for at least the next two years. Nothing like having the courage of your convictions.

This action adds to the state GOP agenda of getting more guns on the streets for kids to access or be attacked with in school, and eliminating access and funding for Food Share benefits to feed children in need.

Paul Mickey, Madison

