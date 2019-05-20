I am writing to express my anger at incoming Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn.

During the campaign we heard he would be impartial and uphold the law with partisan politics being put aside. Yet he spoke at the Wisconsin Republican Party's convention over the weekend to thank Republicans for helping him get elected.

This is disgusting behavior for an “impartial” judge. He should not be speaking to one party gathering over another. I’m certainly hoping I will see that he is also speaking to a Democratic gathering in the near future. The entire campaign was fraught with partisanship on both sides, with accusations of such being levied by both parties. Judge Hagedorn was the one who really promoted himself as being impartial.

As a voter, I am outraged by this behavior and disgusted at the way our courts are being manipulated by the political parties.

I certainly hope Judge Hagedorn and the GOP leaders read this and understand that the citizens of Wisconsin are watching.

Vicky Rosenbaum, Mount Horeb