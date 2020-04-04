Controversial view isn't that unusual -- Chuck Vetzner

Thanks for publishing Monday's letter to the editor "This cure is worse than coronavirus" from a Madison man who is more concerned about his retirement nest egg than getting “a mild flu.” I am sure his views are in a minority in our local community, but he should not be dismissed as a renegade crackpot.

On the contrary, your readers should be concerned that such opinions are widely shared in our state and the country. These beliefs typify those that helped led to the election of a president whose current primary statistical interest is the TV ratings for his daily press briefings rather than the increasing number of deaths or the shortage of protective masks and ventilators.

Those among us who are hoping for a change in leadership in November have an obligation not only to vote next fall, but also to lead lives consistent with a higher value on public safety than a temporary downturn in the economy.

Chuck Vetzner, Madison