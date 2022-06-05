Control bullets like allergy meds -- Kenneth Nordlund

I take one or two nonprescription antihistamines each day to control an allergy.

The drugstore allows me to purchase 24 tablets at one time, where they scan my driver’s license and request an electronic signature. The concern is that the antihistamines can be used to make “speed.”

Once before an extended trip, I asked to buy two packets and was limited to one. I purchased one packet, but I headed to a different drugstore to buy another. I was refused there, too, because the electronic records are integrated across all drugstores in the state. I would not be able to buy another packet for 12 days.

I understand that the killer at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school carried 1,600 rounds of ammunition into the school. If the bullets for an AR-15 were controlled as tightly as my antihistamines, it would have taken him more than two years, two months and a week to collect them.

Instead of reading about the 18-year-old killing those children this past week, he would have been collecting bullets to accumulate that same arsenal for another two years. Just saying.

Kenneth Nordlund, Madison