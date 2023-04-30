I am proud of Wisconsin’s heritage of environmental protection. Gaylord Nelson, Tony Earl and many others, are great examples of leadership on this front.

I am embarrassed by the decision of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee to deny funding for the conservation easement necessary to protect the Pelican River Forest. This project has tremendous support from the Conservation Fund that purchased the property, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and many others.

We must develop a wilderness or open space ethic whereby we live in high quality cities and towns, have access to pristine forests and open spaces, and return home leaving them as we found them for the public good and future generations. Creating urban growth boundaries and other strategies exist to make this ethic a reality.

Over the years, I have witnessed many problems in efforts to preserve wilderness and open spaces. Once wilderness is gone -- it is gone forever.

It is my hope that Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Natural Resources will do the right thing and move this project forward. It is also my hope that the gerrymandering grip that confronts Wisconsin will soon come to an end.

Ron Geason, Madison

