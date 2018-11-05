I am very proud to be one of many volunteer attorneys at an important asset in our community: Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Eviction Defense Project at the Dane County Courthouse.
Legal assistance makes a big difference in eviction proceedings. At the Eviction Defense Project, volunteer attorneys provide free civil legal aid to clients -- low-income tenants -- when they face an eviction. We help our clients negotiate with landlords to settle their eviction disputes and provide legal representation at eviction hearings. Without this organization and the city’s support, low-income tenants in Madison would have virtually no legal help when they go through the eviction process.
Volunteer attorneys from some of Madison’s largest law firms and from solo or small practice firms have helped about 152 low-income Madison tenants prevent or defend against an eviction, with volunteer attorneys contributing 361 hours in just the first nine months of this project.
Recently, the city’s finance committee approved an amendment to the 2019 budget to fund the Eviction Defense Project. As a former Madison City Council member and current volunteer attorney, I urge the council to adopt this amendment and ensure this organization continues to lead the fight against the eviction crisis in our community.
Bryon Eagon, Madison