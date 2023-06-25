The construction of 550 working-family and senior housing units are proceeding as part of the redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site in Madison -- in spite of the documented presence of several feet of contaminated soil, including petroleum waste and heavy metals.

Planners brush off this concern, saying the surface soil can be "capped." They don't explain how foundations will be excavated and poured, utility lines laid, and elevator shafts provided without disturbing this layer and releasing toxic gases into the structures. It appears we are headed for a repeat of the recent unfortunate situation in Milwaukee where housing built on a known contaminated site had to be evacuated, in spite of having a "vapor mitigation system," leaving residents ill, homeless and desperate.

It's facile to dismiss those who oppose this project as NIMBYs. We welcome newcomers into our diverse neighborhoods and community. We don't support enriching out-of-state corporations while coercing people with limited housing options into large and potentially unhealthy developments.

We encourage everyone in Madison, with its history of promoting social, environmental and economic justice, to speak out against siting this travesty for our future neighbors on such an inhospitable part of our common backyard. We should and can do better.

Rebecca Leidner, Madison