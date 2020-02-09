Consumers can't fix bridges, hire teachers -- Leo Hull
Consumers can't fix bridges, hire teachers -- Leo Hull

Republican politicians, champions of lower taxes, like to tell us, "It's your money, and you know better how to spend it than some bureaucrat."

This sounds wise, but is actually a fallacy. I can't build a bridge or hire a teacher or replace crumbling infrastructure with my money. I can buy a cellphone or an electronic toy or another t-shirt, thus contributing to our trade imbalance with China and Korea. Meanwhile, many bridges and overpasses in the country are reaching the end of their design lifespan, and teachers in large cities are quitting because they can't live on the salaries they are paid.

Do we really need all these consumer goods that we are constantly urged to buy? Or could we maybe more wisely pay higher taxes and fix a few things that need fixing?

Leo Hull, Mount Horeb 

