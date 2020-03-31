Constitution isn't a suicide pact -- Phillip Gathright

The letter in Monday's paper " This cure is worse than coronavirus " was incredibly off base. It stated the letter writer's right to risk his own life, and his family's lives, if that is his choice.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What the writer fails, or refuses, to realize is that he would not just be risking his own life. By recklessly exposing himself to potential infection, he risks infecting not only his own family (as if that was acceptable) but the lives of countless others he does not know, and their families and friends and their friends' families.