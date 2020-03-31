Constitution isn't a suicide pact -- Phillip Gathright
The letter in Monday's paper "This cure is worse than coronavirus" was incredibly off base. It stated the letter writer's right to risk his own life, and his family's lives, if that is his choice.

What the writer fails, or refuses, to realize is that he would not just be risking his own life. By recklessly exposing himself to potential infection, he risks infecting not only his own family (as if that was acceptable) but the lives of countless others he does not know, and their families and friends and their friends' families.

The rights guaranteed by the Constitution are not a suicide pact. There are limits, and one of those is needlessly endangering your fellow citizens for selfish reasons.

Phillip Gathright, Madison

